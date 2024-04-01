POLL: Michelle Obama Loses in Hypothetical 2024 Matchup to President Trump by Same Margin as Joe Biden

A recent poll from J.L. Partners, conducted March 20-March 24, 2024, shows that Michelle Obama would lose by three points in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup against President Trump, further squashing the prospect of the Democrats yanking Biden from the race for Michelle.

It is no better than Joe Biden, who also trails Trump by three points in a head-to-head race and by four points when other candidates are included in the poll.

NEW: Donald Trump beats Michelle Obama in a hypothetical 2024 election matchup by 47 points to 44, according to Daily Mail poll pic.twitter.com/ljUwyAetTN — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) March 31, 2024

Trump leads Biden in all but a few general election polls to date.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the office of former First Lady Michelle Obama responded to rumors last month, saying she will not be running for president.

Prominent political figures have recently predicted Michelle Obama will be the Democrat presidential nominee in 2024.

The majority of voters believe Joe Biden is too old to serve a second term, so many are now speculating he will be replaced with California Governor Gavin Newsom… or perhaps Michelle Obama.

Ted Cruz previously said the Democrats are going to pull a surprise by drafting Michelle Obama to take Joe Biden’s place for the 2024 race.

Though Obama’s team says she will not be running for office, many on the right and the left still believe there is a chance Democrat leadership could still replace Biden with Obama.

“Perhaps until now,” writes Daily Mail.

Daily Mail reports,

‘Some have been touting an emergency parachute for Biden for some time: draft Michelle Obama,’ said pollster James Johnson, cofounder of J.L. Partners. ‘But it turns out voters are no more keen to vote for Michelle over Trump than they are for Biden, with Trump beating her overall and even with Independents. ‘It was never very realistic, but this poll puts paid to the idea she can be any kind of saving force for the Democrats.’ The idea has occasionally been touted by Democrats worried about Biden’s advance age and his ability to win a second election.

And not even the Democrats’ lawfare can save them now.

When Trump voters were asked, “Imagine Donald Trump is convicted with a crime between now and November. How likely would you be to still vote for Donald Trump at the election?” 93% say they will still vote Trump, and only 2% responded very unlikely.