Michelle Obama’s Office Responds to 2024 Rumors

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not be running for president, her office confirmed.
Prominent political figures have recently predicted Michelle Obama will be the Democrat presidential nominee in 2024.
The majority of Democrat voters believe Joe Biden is too old to serve a second term so many are now speculating he will be replaced with California Governor Gavin Newsom… or perhaps Michelle Obama.
Ted Cruz previously said the Democrats are going to pull a surprise by drafting Michelle Obama to take Joe Biden’s place for the 2024 race.
“Here’s the scenario that I think is perhaps most likely, and most dangerous,” Senator Cruz said on his ‘Verdict with Ted Cruz’ podcast. “In August of 2024, the Democrat kingmakers jettison Joe Biden and parachute in Michelle Obama.”
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin said Michelle Obama will be the Democrat Party’s 2024 nominee.
“Don’t be surprised,” Palin previously said. “But I still say it’ll be Michelle O’ #2024Election”
“Biden’s out,” she said.
Michelle Obama’s office confirmed to NBC News that she will not be running for president in 2024.
NBC News reported:
In a statement to NBC News, the former first lady’s office tried to rein in imaginations on the right and the left, making it clear her 2024 plans don’t include running for office.
“As former First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president,” said Crystal Carson, director of communications for her office. “Mrs. Obama supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign.”
Sources familiar with the discussions say she intends to assist the Biden campaign this fall, as she did four years ago. But as in 2020, her engagement is likely to be fairly limited compared to that of her husband, reflecting both her other commitments and her long-standing reluctance to re-enter the political fray full time, the sources said.