Michelle Obama’s Office Responds to 2024 Rumors

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not be running for president, her office confirmed.

Prominent political figures have recently predicted Michelle Obama will be the Democrat presidential nominee in 2024.

The majority of Democrat voters believe Joe Biden is too old to serve a second term so many are now speculating he will be replaced with California Governor Gavin Newsom… or perhaps Michelle Obama.

Ted Cruz previously said the Democrats are going to pull a surprise by drafting Michelle Obama to take Joe Biden’s place for the 2024 race.

“Here’s the scenario that I think is perhaps most likely, and most dangerous,” Senator Cruz said on his ‘Verdict with Ted Cruz’ podcast. “In August of 2024, the Democrat kingmakers jettison Joe Biden and parachute in Michelle Obama.”

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin said Michelle Obama will be the Democrat Party’s 2024 nominee.

“Don’t be surprised,” Palin previously said. “But I still say it’ll be Michelle O’ #2024Election”

“Biden’s out,” she said.

Michelle Obama’s office confirmed to NBC News that she will not be running for president in 2024.

NBC News reported: