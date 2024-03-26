Yet Another Poll Finds Most Voters Have Doubts About Biden’s Mental Fitness, Think He is Too Old to be President

A majority of American voters have doubts about Joe Biden’s mental fitness and think he is too old to be president, according to new polling.

This is an issue that Biden and Democrats have been trying to deal with for months, but it only seems to be getting worse for them.

The problem is that Biden’s struggles seem to be accelerating. He certainly isn’t going to get better with age.

Breitbart News reports:

Poll: Majority of Voters Have Doubts About Joe Biden’s Mental Fitness, Say He Is ‘Too Old’ to Be President A majority of U.S. voters “have doubts” about President Joe Biden’s mental fitness ahead of the November presidential election, a new Harvard-Harris Poll found. Out of 2,111 registered voters polled between March 20-21, 2024, 57 percent said, “I have doubts about his fitness” when asked if they believe Biden is fit to serve as president of the United States. In contrast, 43 percent believe “he is mentally fit.” By political affiliation, 27 percent of Democrats, 85 percent of Republicans, and 61 percent of independents/others say they have doubts about Biden’s mental fitness. Only 15 percent of Republicans and 39 percent of independents say Biden is mentally fit, as do 73 percent of Democrats. Respondents were also asked, “Do you think Joe Biden is showing he is too old to be President or do you think he is showing he is fit to be president?” Sixty-three percent say Biden is “showing he is too old,” while 37 percent say he is “showing he is fit to be president.”

David Strom of Hot Air adds this:

Most interesting of all is the fact that voters are largely discounting Donald Trump’s legal troubles, with his poll numbers not budging much even were he to get convicted. Whether that is because people think the legal attacks are illegitimate or because they have been around so long that they have been factored in, voters don’t seem inclined to change their opinion about who they will vote for. It’s pretty clear why that is: most voters don’t think the country is on the right track, and they have no confidence that Biden is up to the job. They see him as old, mentally spent, focused on the wrong issues, and possibly corrupt.

People can see what the establishment is trying to do to Trump and they do not approve.