POLITICAL PERSECUTION for Discovering Ashley Biden’s DIARY-GESTAPO JOE at it AGAIN | Beyond the Headlines

Joe Biden and his cronies have been weaponizing the justice system, more specifically the SDNY, to achieve their political aspirations – sometimes outright transparently. The most brazen example of this has come to light regarding the Ashley Biden diary.. why is the full weight of the law being leveraged against the person who merely DISCOVERED the diary?
Elijah Schaffer explains all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!
