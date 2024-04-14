New York Times Admits Voters Looking Back ‘More Positively’ on Trump’s Presidency as Biden Fails at Everything

The far-left New York Times has admitted that growing numbers of voters are looking back “more positively” on Donald Trump’s presidency as the Biden administration continues to fail at everything it does.

In an article published Sunday, the Times conceded that voters have a “rosier picture” of Trump’s tenure when compared with Biden, particularly on issues such as immigration, the economy and law and order.

The paper reported:

Views of Donald J. Trump’s presidency have become more positive since he left office, bolstering his case for election and posing a risk to President Biden’s strategy of casting his opponent as unfit for the presidency, according to a new poll by The New York Times and Siena College. While the memories of Mr. Trump’s tumultuous and chaotic administration have not significantly faded, many voters now have a rosier picture of his handling of the economy, immigration and maintaining law and order. Ahead of the 2020 election, only 39 percent of voters said that the country was better off after Mr. Trump took office. Now, looking back, nearly half say that he improved things during his time as president. The poll’s findings underscore the way in which a segment of voters have changed their minds about the Trump era, recalling those years as a time of economic prosperity and strong national security.

It goes on to note that more voters ultimately believe that Trump’s leadership was “better for the country” than the current Biden regime.

Many voters still remember Mr. Trump as a divisive and polarizing figure, giving him low ratings on race relations and unifying the country. Yet, a larger share of voters see Mr. Trump’s term as better for the country than the current administration, with 42 percent rating the Trump presidency as mostly good for the country compared with 25 percent who say the same about Mr. Biden’s. Nearly half say the Biden years have been mostly bad for the country.

The piece does not make mention of Joe Biden’s catastrophic foreign policy failures. On Saturday evening, Iran launched a series of drone attacks towards Israel as tensions threatened to boil over across the Middle East.

While Joe Biden went to bed, Trump held a rally in Pennsylvania where he blamed Biden for the ongoing conflict. “I want to say God Bless the people of Israel, they are under attack right now, that’s because we show great weakness,” he exclaimed. This would not happen, the weakness that we’ve shown is unbelievable and it would not have happened if we were in office, you know that, they know that, and everybody knows that.”