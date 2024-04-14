Iranian Regime Brags that Massive Drone Attack Inflicted Major Damage on Israel – Says Warriors of IRGC Taught Zionist Regime an “Unforgettable Lesson”

On Sunday the Iranian regime bragged that their massive drone and missile attack inflicted major damage on Israel.

The regime insisted that their attack was in conformity with international law.

And the mullahs said the attack was more successful than expected.

The Iranian Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported:

The Israeli regime suffered some $100 million worth of damage only in the early hours of Iranian missile and drone attacks on Sunday, according to reports from media outlets in the Israeli-occupied territories. The reports cited by the Lebanon-based al-Mayadeen TV channel on Sunday said that the damage on Israel had been inflicted mostly on the regime’s missile defense systems as they were trying to intercept drones and missiles fired from Iran. Israel’s Channel 14 said that several missiles had hit Arad, located 45 kilometers from Be’er Sheva, in the south of the occupied territories, injuring several people. Several missiles also hit the Umm al-Fahm city in the north of the occupied territories, causing rescue workers and medics to rush to the scene. Several other missiles hit the Negev desert in south of the Israeli-occupied lands. Iran’s elite IRGC military forces said in a statement in the early hours of Sunday that it had fired dozens of missiles and drones at areas controlled by the Israeli regime.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said the warriors of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) taught the Zionist regime “an unforgettable lesson” with their drone and missile operation.