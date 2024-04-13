New York Police Confiscate Unlicensed Gun From E. Jean Carroll for ‘Safekeeping’ After Revelation in Trump Defamation Lawsuit — No Criminal Charges Filed

The New York Police Department waited a month before taking action to confiscate a firearm belonging to writer E. Jean Carroll

This move came after Carroll, during her testimony in a defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, revealed she possessed an unlicensed gun at her residence. The police action, according to a report by NBC News, did not lead to any charges being filed against Carroll.

The chief of Warwick, N.Y. police personally visited Carroll’s home on February 15 to address certain “open issues.” Among these was Carroll’s own admission, made while testifying on January 17, that she kept a “high standard revolver, nine chambers” by her bed without a valid license.

Officer John Rader indicated in the report that he “offered to secure the weapon at the police station’s property for safekeeping.” Carroll, accompanied by a member of her security detail, complied with the officer’s request the following day. The gun is to remain in police custody until Carroll can obtain a New York pistol license.

Under New York law, unlicensed possession of a firearm is a serious offense, potentially leading to felony charges with penalties that can include up to four years in prison. However, no charges have been filed against Carroll in relation to the unlicensed gun.

It is still unclear why the NYPD did not file charges against this serious offense. The reason behind the NYPD’s delayed response to Carroll’s January testimony and the current status of the firearm also remains unclear.

The issue of Carroll’s gun ownership was a point of contention during the trial, particularly during cross-examination. Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, questioned Carroll’s knowledge of the legal requirements for gun ownership, prompting U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan to express frustration with the line of questioning.

In 2019, E. Jean Carroll alleged Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s.

Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.” The jury found Trump sexually abused and defamed Carroll and ordered him to pay $5 million in damages.

Judge Lewis Kaplan, a Clinton appointee, ruled that Trump is liable for defamatory statements he made about E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of rape.

The Trump jury in the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial returned a verdict: $7.1 million… $11 million… plus punitive $65 million! *TRUMP MUST PAY A TOTAL OF $83.3 MILLION TO E. JEAN CARROLL*