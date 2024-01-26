BREAKING: Trump Jury in E. Jean Carroll Defamation Trial Reaches Verdict: TRUMP MUST PAY $83.3 MILLION

The Trump jury in the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial returned a verdict on Friday: $7.1 million… $11 million… plus punitive $65 million!

*TRUMP MUST PAY A TOTAL OF $83.3 MILLION TO E. JEAN CARROLL*

Judge Kaplan warned the court: No outbursts, maintain decorum.

On Friday afternoon the 9-person jury began deliberations in E. Jean Carroll’s defamation case where she sought $10 million in damages based on Trump’s 2019 statements about her while he was president.

Below is the jury verdict sheet courtesy of Inner City Press reporter Matthew Russell.

President Trump on Thursday testified in the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial in a Manhattan court.

Trump took the witness stand on Thursday for about three minutes. The defense rested after Trump’s testimony.

Jurors returned Friday morning to hear closing arguments.

Trump stormed out of court in E. Jean Carroll’s case in New York City court after the corrupt Clinton Judge threatened Alina Habba with jail time!

In 2019, E. Jean Carroll alleged Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s.

Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”

The jury last year awarded E. Jean Carroll $5 million in damages.

The jury decided that E. Jean Carroll did not prove Trump raped her.

However, the jury said E. Jean Carroll proved Trump sexually abused her when he ‘inserted fingers into her vagina.’

E. Jean Carroll sought $10 million in damages in a separate defamation trial based on Trump’s statements while he was president in 2019.

Trump’s efforts to assert immunity over his 2019 statements about E. Jean Carroll were rejected.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

