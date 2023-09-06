JUST IN: Clinton Judge Says Trump Liable For Defamatory Statements He Made About E. Jean Carroll

Judge Lewis Kaplan, a Clinton appointee, ruled that Trump is liable for defamatory statements he made about E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of rape.

In May Manhattan jury reached a verdict in the E. Jean Carroll rape/defamation case.

In 2019, E. Jean Carroll alleged Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s.

Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”

The jury found Trump sexually abused and defamed Carroll and ordered him to pay $5 million in damages.

Trump blasted E. Jean. Carroll during a CNN town hall in May.

“What kind of a woman meets somebody and brings them up and within minutes you’re playing hanky-panky in a dressing room?” Trump said, adding the accusation was a ‘fake’ and ‘made-up story.’

She went after Trump again and Judge Lewis Kaplan agreed with E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers and said Trump is liable for his statements.

The trial will begin on January 15, 2024.

CNBC reported: