NEW: Judge Cannon Unseals Unredacted Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant Affidavit

Judge Aileen Cannon unsealed an unredacted version of the FBI’s affidavit used to obtain a Mar-a-Lago search warrant.

In August 2022 the Biden Justice Department released a highly redacted Trump raid affidavit.

Media organizations asked to unseal the affidavit in support of the search warrant.

Only a redacted version was previously unsealed.

Last year Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart approved new aspects of the Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant to be unsealed, however “the government agreed that a redacted version of the Response could be unsealed without compromising legitimate governmental interests,” Bruce Reinhart wrote in his order on motion to unseal.

The newly unredacted documents reveal how the Biden Regime shifted the investigation from classified documents to an Espionage Act case.

In the unredacted version, the unidentified FBI Special Agent says he received training at Quantico specific to “counterintelligence and espionage investigations.”

Jack Smith indicted Trump on 37 federal counts in Miami last June for lawfully storing presidential records at his Mar-a-Lago estate which Secret Service agents protected.

Trump was charged with 31 counts under the Espionage Act of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.

Happy Unredaction Sunday! Unsealed filings in classified docs include FBI affidavit to get search warrant to raid Mar-a-Lago. (Left is most recent publicly available affidavit that I’m aware of) This is how DOJ shifted investigation from classified docs to Espionage Act case: pic.twitter.com/ecOpt15Zjq — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) April 28, 2024

The unredacted affidavit makes it sound like all the boxes originated from the White House in January 2021.

Why would this need to be redacted? And keep in mind–as I flagged yesterday–two pallets of Trump’s boxes were transported from GSA facility in VA to MAL in early August 2021. This affidavit makes it sound like all the boxes originated from WH in Jan 2021. pic.twitter.com/Hh4xF1bFu9 — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) April 28, 2024

However, we now know that at least two pallets of boxes were sent to Virginia before they ended up at Mar-a-Lago.

These were the boxes that ended up having documents with “classified markings” on them. The boxes were dumped outside of DC in Virginia and then ended up at Mar-a-Lago.

This was a total setup.

According to the unredacted affidavit, the FBI wanted the dimensions of Melania’s personal suite at Mar-a-Lago in the ‘Owner’s Quarters.’