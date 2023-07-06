DOJ Releases Previously Redacted Information in Trump Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant Affidavit

Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart approved new aspects of the Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant to be unsealed.

Last August the Biden Justice Department released a highly redacted Trump raid affidavit.

Media organizations asked to unseal the affidavit in support of the search warrant.

Only a redacted version was previously unsealed.

“The Government agreed that a redacted version of the Response could be unsealed without compromising legitimate governmental interests,” Bruce Reinhart wrote in his order on motion to unseal.

New information released from the search affidavit reveals surveillance footage from Mar-a-Lago shows Trump’s aide Walt Nauta moving boxes of documents a few days before the DOJ visited the Florida residence.

So?

Trump never destroyed any subpoenaed documents.

In contrast, Hillary Clinton used BleachBit to destroy 33,000 emails and she destroyed 7 BlackBerrys – all of which were under subpoena.

Hillary Clinton was never indicted on federal charges for destroying her emails and BlackBerrys.

Walt Nauta was indicted along with Trump in Jack Smith’s classified documents case. He is set to appear in court this Thursday for his arraignment where he will plead not guilty.

The Wall Street Journal reported: