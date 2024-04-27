Minneapolis Pays Man $150,000 in Emotional Damages For Witnessing George Floyd’s Death

The city of Minneapolis has given a man $150,000 in damages for merely witnessing the death of Black Lives Matter icon George Floyd.

The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday approved a $150,000 settlement with Donald Williams, who claims his exposure to George Floyd’s death gave him post-traumatic stress disorder (PTDS).

The Star Tribune reports:

Williams, 35, filed a lawsuit against the city last spring, alleging that he was assaulted by police on the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue while trying to intervene in Floyd’s arrest. He was outside Cup Foods corner store the evening of May 25, 2020, when he saw then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 ½ minutes as Floyd begged for his life. Bystander video captured by teenager Darnella Frazier depicts Williams as among the most vocal observers, urging Chauvin to get off Floyd — who was by then unresponsive — and check his pulse. … Chauvin looked directly at Williams, grabbed a canister of chemical spray from his duty belt and began shaking it toward him and other bystanders expressing concern for Floyd’s welfare, according to the lawsuit. He was so vocal that Officer Tou Thao stepped toward him and placed a hand on Williams’ chest. As a result of the since-convicted officers’ actions, Williams said he feared for his safety and endured pain, suffering, humiliation, embarrassment and medical expenses.

The payout is merely the latest in a long string of unintended consequences following on from Floyd’s death in 2020, which triggered months of violent Black Lives Matter riots and political demands from the far-left.

Despite Chauvin’s eventual conviction for murder, there remain serious questions as to whether he was actually responsible for Floyd’s death. According to his official autopsy, Floyd did not die from asphyxiation due to knee on his neck, but instead a fentanyl overdose that he ingested before his arrest.

Nevertheless, Chauvin continues to pay an extraordinary price for his acitons. Last November, he was stabbed dozens of times while in prison, leading to serious injuries that almost cost him his life.