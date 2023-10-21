Tucker Carlson Challenges Prevailing Narratives on George Floyd’s Cause of Death Based on New Court Documents in a Bombshell Episode: Derek Chauvin “Didn’t Murder George Floyd” (VIDEO)

In a recent episode of his show, Tucker Carlson addressed an issue that has been the subject of intense scrutiny and debate for more than three years: the circumstances surrounding the death of George Floyd. Carlson broke through the obfuscating cloud of mainstream media and challenged the narrative that George Floyd was murdered by a ‘racist’ white cop, Derek Chauvin.

He questioned the slogans, mantras, and beliefs that have been embedded into the collective American consciousness by a media obsessed with sensationalism, rather than fact.

On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, a Black man, died while in police custody. Video footage showed Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes. This led to widespread protests across the United States under the “Black Lives Matter” banner, advocating against police brutality.

As a result, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

In his show, Tucker Carlson revealed new court case information coming from Hennepin County, Minnesota. Although not directly related to Floyd or Chauvin, the case involves a deposition from Amy Sweasy, a prosecutor in the area.

Amy Sweasy, a top prosecutor in Hennepin County, filed a lawsuit against her former boss, Mike Freeman, alleging sex discrimination and retaliation. As a part of this legal endeavor, a treasure trove of documents and testimonies has come to light, providing an unfiltered view into the internal workings and pressures that shaped the high-profile case against Chauvin and his fellow officers. The state settled the sex discrimination claim, agreeing to pay $190,000 to Sweasy, who resigned in April 2021.

Patrick Lofton, Senior Assistant County Attorney who worked on police use-of-force cases with Sweasy, explicitly detailed the pressure prosecutors were under to file charges. “The city was burning down,” he stated, underlining the urgency of the moment, Alpha News reported.

Although Lofton expressed that he believed there was “probable cause to charge Mr. Chauvin with third-degree murder,” he felt that the external pressure was “insane.” Lofton, along with Sweasy, withdrew from the officers’ cases in June 2020, capturing his reservations in a letter to Freeman: “I wanted it in writing, and I wanted to make sure it was documented that I wasn’t going to let that situation, what was going on in the world, affect my judgment because I have to sleep at night no matter what.”

Among the documents and testimonies, Sweasy discussed a crucial conversation she had with Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker the day after Floyd’s death.

Dr. Baker reportedly said that there were “no medical findings that showed any injury to the vital structures of Mr. Floyd’s neck. There were no medical indications of asphyxia or strangulation.”

This point is critical because it directly challenges the mainstream narrative that George Floyd was “murdered” due to asphyxiation from the knee-to-neck restraint. Instead, Carlson argues that the evidence suggests that George Floyd died of what could be classified as “natural causes,” exacerbated by his drug use and a fatal concentration of fentanyl in his system.

“In other words, George Floyd, according to the official autopsy, was not murdered. He died instead of what we used to call natural causes, which in his case would include decades of drug use, as well as the fatal concentration of fentany that was in his system on his final day. So this was not a killing, it was yet another narcotics OD in a country that records more than 100,000 of them every year. The medical examiner clearly understood that and, in fact, articulated it,” Tucker Carlson said.

