REVEALED: Former Minneapolis Cop Derek Chauvin was Stabbed 22 TIMES – New Details Emerge Including His Alleged Attacker’s Identity

The Gateway Pundit’s Kristinn Taylor previously reported that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who pled guilty to federal charges in the 2020 death while in custody of 46-year-old George Floyd, was stabbed and seriously injured in prison. Now major details have emerged including the culprit allegedly responsible and reason for the attack.

The New York Post reported Friday that an incarcerated gang member named John Turscak was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Turscak is currently serving a 30-year sentence for crimes he committed while a member of the Mexican mafia gang.

Federal prosecutors revealed 52-year-old Turscak stabbed Chauvin 22 TIMES at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson and said he would’ve murdered Chauvin had correctional officers not responded so rapidly. As Taylor noted, Chauvin had to be given life-saving measures before being taken to the hospital.

Prosecutors say Turschak attacked Chauvin with an “improvised knife” in the prison’s law library at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, which is Black Friday.

Turscak told FBI agents that he chose to assault Chauvin on Black Friday as a symbolic connection to the Black Lives Matter movement. This Marxist organization garnered widespread support in the wake of Floyd’s death and the “Black Hand” symbol associated with the Mexican Mafia.

Jim Hoft previously reported the FBI launched an investigation into the jailhouse stabbing of Chauvin. The quick confession of Turschak should raise questions regarding what he received in return.

Turschak has also been charged with assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. The Post notes the attempted murder and assault with intent to commit murder charges are each punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The Daily Mail reports Turschak remains in custody and has no attorney listed in court records. The Mexican mafia member has previously represented himself in several court proceedings.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Chauvin pled guilty to federal charges in the 2020 death while in custody of 46-year-old George Floyd. Chauvin, 47, was also convicted on state charges in Minnesota and is serving concurrent sentences of over 20 years on the federal and state charges.

The former police officer’s lawyer Eric Nelson had previously lobbied for keeping his client out of general prison populations, anticipating he’d be a target. In Minnesota, Chauvin was mainly kept in solitary confinement “largely for his own protection,” according to Nelson.