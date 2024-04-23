Mike Johnson’s Faustian Bargain

The current House Speaker is cut from the same cloth as Mike Pence: a tergiversating weakling who always fails to stand for America First when push comes to shove.

Mike Johnson is at a crossroads: continue to appease the RINOs and Democrats in the House, thus maybe preserving his House seat through the November election, at which point it seems increasingly likely, regardless of the lower chamber’s composition, that he will be replaced with someone else. Or he can stand with the American people and Donald Trump by denying Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan an endless stream of blank checks and instead focus on the two most pressing matters at hand: securing the border and securing our election system to ensure President Trump’s victory.

Unfortunately, given the results of the past week, which observed the House pass yet another nearly $100 billion package for the Ukraine, adding to the billion dollars plus spent on all foreign expenditures that was part of the resolution, Johnson appears to be following Kevin McCarthy’s footsteps in siding with the Uniparty over MAGA.

Johnson is hardly the paradigm of a strong man, but last week’s decision – in which reports expressed that he was kowtowed by none other than Democratic minority leader, Hakeem Jeffries, “to do the right thing” clearly shows that the current Speaker is cut from the same cloth as Mike Pence: a weakling who cannot stand on principle.

The outrageous display of House Democrats brandishing the Ukrainian flag, amid chants of “Slava Ukraini,” where Johnson only meekly responded with “we should wave only one flag on the … House floor” struck the pathetic image of a man in dire straits. Perhaps resigned to his fate as a lame duck Speaker in this dismal interim period of American history, as the country waits in almost a catatonic state for the next administration, Johnson appeared worn out, exhausted, helpless — terrible descriptors for the supposed leader of the opposition party.

Johnson has received threats from members to his right to be ousted from office. This past week, in response to his signing off on the Ukrainian aid bill, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who first threatened to vacate the Speaker’s chair a few weeks ago, was joined by other House members, including Paul Gosar and Thomas Massie. All three of them perceive in Johnson a leader who, as soon as he was given the Speaker’s gavel, quickly rolled over and capitulated to the Uniparty – including, worst of all, the Democrats, who now pretend to be his buddy as members from his own Party, frustrated by his performance, agitate for his removal.

Johnson of course in choosing to side with the Uniparty on foreign spending not only bucked the right flank of his party in the halls of Congress, but also the urgings of Donald Trump, who is currently going through a criminal trial in New York City, forcing him off the campaign trail, on groundless charges brought forth by Joe Biden’s weaponized justice system. President Trump made known his position on the Ukrainian package, asking why Europe was not footing the bill for Ukraine, rather than us.

Everyday Americans are still reeling from the decades-high inflation rates that have made the cost of living unmanageable, especially for a middle class that has already been largely offshored to China and other places by Washington’s Uniparty consensus. Thus, Johnson, knowing how badly hundreds of millions of his fellow countrymen are suffering, should never have ratified more spending on a foreign conflict taking place in a country most Americans — and probably even most lawmakers — cannot even identify on a map. This would be true in any time, but especially now, when an estimated seven million foreign invaders, at least, will cross the border under the four years of Joe Biden’s term: a literal invasion, in every sense of the word, which will have devastating effects on our economy, culture, and demographics, for potentially decades to come.

Moreover, as Johnson obsesses about what is already a losing battle thousands of miles away, the current presidential frontrunner has been forced off the campaign trail and into a dank courtroom, his constitutional rights brazenly stripped in the process by a rogue judge, district attorney, and attorney general, at the behest of a weaponized Department of Justice. This should be Johnson’s foremost priority – every day he should be asking himself the question: what can I be doing to fight against the relentless lawfare of Biden’s DOJ? And yet, so far, there have been crickets.

Rather than allocate another six hundred million dollars (at least) to the FBI to build a fancy new building, Johnson should be mobilizing House Republicans to defund these agencies – or at the bare minimum, begin the preliminary talks for a game plan that will help Donald Trump’s next administration hit the ground running from day one. There are ample opportunities at this juncture, none of which have been pursued yet, to mitigate at least some of the worst excesses of Biden Regime-orchestrated lawfare against President Trump and his supporters.

The first and most obvious solution would be to release the remaining J6 footage to help further debunk the “insurrection” narrative that was propagated by the illegitimate January 6th House Select Committee for years on end.

The second item on the agenda would be to issue congressional subpoenas for Alvin Bragg, Jack Smith, Letitia James, and Fani Willis. Make these prosecutors appear before a House Committee and answer for what they are doing to President Trump on television the American people. There is no reason on earth why these prosecutors should be allowed to hijack an election year – by whisking President Trump off the campaign trail for weeks on end – without accountability. This is the clearest example of election interference in American history, and nothing else comes even close. This is something that every Republican lawmaker, who cares about the needs of their constituents, should not simply agree to, but make their number one priority.

If Johnson is so concerned about appeasing Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries, he should have no problem at all subpoenaing Bragg and Willis, given how distasteful these characters are to the vast majority of Republicans. Additionally, there is no reason on earth why Johnson should not pursue articles of impeachment against Biden, for pay to play schemes involving his son, Hunter, that have become an object of scandal — and national humiliation — over the course of the nearly four years he has served in office.

Finally – and perhaps most importantly – Johnson must do everything in his power to prevent the continued bloodletting of Republican House members, through resignations and early retirements, that have only further eroded the Republican Party’s already razor thin majority. This is the ultimate test because if Johnson is unwilling or incapable of stopping the bleeding now, it will not matter whether there is a motion to vacate or not. The House will have turned over control to the Democrats before Election Day, likely sabotaging President Trump’s hopes of re-election because it would mean that Democrats would have full control of the legislative process, and could then pass a bill that might remove him from the ballot, however unconstitutional that might otherwise be, with virtual impunity.

It is incumbent upon Johnson to present a clear path forward – or else be vacated from his post for someone more competent, capable, and loyal to President Trump and his voters. Johnson has already displayed an unnerving propensity to make pacts with the devil; if he should continue down that route, he will have sold out his countrymen for the Biblical equivalent of thirty pieces of silver – and no amount of sanctimonious excuses to his Christian faith as the putative reason for why he did so will ever convince the American public that he is anything but a weak and feckless traitor, who should never have taken up the awesome post he now occupies, for having shown himself utterly incapable of wielding power like a true statesman.