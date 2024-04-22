Man Arrested After Breaking into Home of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass

A suspect is in custody after he allegedly broke into the home of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Sunday.

Ephraim Matthew Hunter, 29, allegedly smashed a window with a hammer to gain entry to the home.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Bass and her family were inside the home when the suspect broke in. It is unclear if there was a confrontation.

“Around 6:40 AM this morning an individual smashed a window to gain entry into the Getty House while occupied,” the LAPD wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The department added, “The Los Angeles Police Department responded and took a suspect into custody with out incident. There were no injuries to the occupants during this incident.”

According to a report from ABC News, Hunter has been booked on a felony burglary charge.

Hunter remains detained, and his bail has been set at $100,000.

Bass’ Deputy Mayor of Communications Zach Seidl said in a statement, “The Mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect.”