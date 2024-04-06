Lawless Democrats Introduce Bill to Name Federal Prison After President Trump

Last week House Republicans proposed a resolution to rename Dulles Airport in Washington DC after President Trump.

A bill introduced by Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) seeks to rename Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia to “Donald J. Trump International Airport.”

On March 29th, Rep. Reschenthaler introduced H.R. 7845, which aims “To designate the Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia as the Donald J. Trump International Airport.”

The bill currently has six co-sponsors, which include:

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX)

Rep. Charles Fleischmann (R-TN)

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ)

Rep. Barry Moore (AL-R)

Rep. Andrew Ogles (R-TN)

Rep. Michael Waltz (FL-R)

In response to this move, House Democrats on Friday introduced legislation to rename a federal prison after President Trump.

This was another cheap shot by Democrats and comes after years of Democrats attacking police and destroying the country with open borders.

And, after years of unprecedented lawfare suits against the former president, they thought this would be cute.

AXIOS reported:

A group of House Democrats on Friday introduced legislation on Friday to rename a federal prison in Miami after former President Trump.

Why it matters: It’s a response to a bill proposed by several House Republicans to rename Dulles Airport in D.C. after the ex-president and presumptive GOP presidential nominee.

Driving the news: The two-page measure would redesignate the Miami Federal Correctional Institution in Florida as the “Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution.”

It is being introduced by Reps. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), who represents a district that Dulles Airport falls within; Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), who represents part of Greater Miami; and John Garamendi (D-Calif.).

Between the lines: The bill is a pithy way of drawing attention to the 91 state and federal criminal charges Trump is facing across four cases.