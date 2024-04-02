House Republicans Propose Resolution To Rename Washington Dulles International Airport After Trump

A bill introduced by Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) seeks to rename Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia to “Donald J. Trump International Airport.”

On March 29th, Rep. Reschenthaler introduced  H.R. 7845, which aims “To designate the Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia as the Donald J. Trump International Airport.”

The bill currently has six co-sponsors, which include:

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX)
Rep. Charles Fleischmann (R-TN)
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ)
Rep. Barry Moore (AL-R)
Rep. Andrew Ogles (R-TN)
Rep. Michael Waltz (FL-R)

Washington Dulles International Airport is named after the late Secretary of State under President Dwight D. Eisenhower, John Foster Dulles, the brother of former Deputy Director of the CIA Allen Dulles.

In 2021, a 20-mile stretch of U.S. 287 from Boise City, Oklahoma, to the Oklahoma-Texas border was named after President Trump.

The road was named for Trump after Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed legislation aiming to name the 20-mile stretch after Trump into law.

In 2022, the Lyon County, Nevada, Justice Complex was renamed their complex to “The Donald J. Trump Justice Complex.”

