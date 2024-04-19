Kraken’ Lawyer Sidney Powell Completely Vindicated After Democrat Judges Dismiss Disciplinary Effort by State Bar of Texas

Dallas attorney Sidney Powell, known for her vigorous legal efforts to challenge the fraudulent 2020 election on behalf of President Donald Trump, has been fully vindicated by an appellate court decision.

The Fifth District of Texas Court of Appeals in Dallas, led by a three-judge panel, all Democrats, concluded that the State Bar of Texas’ arguments were without merit.

“The Dallas Court of Appeals has affirmed the Texas state court’s dismissal of the Texas Bar’s case against Powell. After three years of litigation, the Court of Appeals held the Bar had no evidence Powell violated any disciplinary rule in filing four federal lawsuits in the aftermath of the 2020 election,” Sidney Powell’s Defending the Republic said in a statement.

The State Bar of Texas Commission for Lawyer Discipline had filed a complaint against Powell, accusing her of violating several Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct.

These allegations stemmed from lawsuits Powell filed in late November 2020.

Powell became the center of media attention in November 2020 for filing multiple lawsuits challenging the certification of election results in critical battleground states, famously vowing to “release the Kraken” in her crusade to expose the election fraud.

The State Bar of Texas later contended that Powell’s lawsuits were ‘frivolous,’ based on ‘unfounded claims’ of widespread election fraud. Moreover, they alleged that Powell knowingly attached “altered” evidence to her legal filings.

However, Powell refuted these allegations, arguing that the documents were provided by other counsel involved in the case and that any discrepancies were not a result of her direct actions.

Powell argued that any discrepancies were inadvertent, attributing the errors to oversight under pressure. Her defense argued that these were honest mistakes made in the rush of massive legal filings.

The appellate court meticulously reviewed the claims, evidence, and procedural history of the case. In particular, it scrutinized the Commission for Lawyer Discipline’s handling and presentation of evidence in its summary judgment response.

The court noted discrepancies and deficiencies in the Commission’s submissions, including mislabeled exhibits and a lack of specific citations to evidence purported to support their claims.

Upon evaluation, the appellate court found no merit in the Commission’s argument that Powell knowingly filed frivolous lawsuits or made false statements related to the election litigation.

It pointed out the absence of evidence proving that Powell had actual knowledge of the falsity of any statements made in her filings. Moreover, the court determined that the Commission failed to meet its burden of proof regarding the alleged disciplinary rule violations involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation.

Justice Dennise Garcia, writing for the court, emphasized the importance of presenting clear and specific evidence to support claims in disciplinary proceedings.

“The Bar employed a ‘scattershot’ approach to the case, which left this court and the trial court ‘with the task of sorting through the argument to determine what issue ha[d] actually been raised,’” Justice Garcia wrote for the unanimous panel. “Having done so, the absence of competent summary judgment compels our conclusion that the Bar failed to meet its summary judgment burden.”

While Wednesday’s ruling represents a vindication for Powell in this matter, the battle is not over.

Pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell pleaded guilty in the Georgia RICO case against Trump in exchange for reduced charges. Dominion Voting has filed a $1.3 billion lawsuit against Sidney Powell, who has been fighting tooth and nail against election fraud.

You can read the decision below: