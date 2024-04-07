Kari Lake Senate Challenger Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego Parties With George Soros’s Son but Criticizes Lake for Record Breaking Mar-A-Lago Event

Arizona Senate Candidate and current Congressman Ruben Gallego, who represents crime and drug-infested South Phoenix, recently attacked Kari for hosting a fundraising event at Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Trump-Endorsed Arizona GOP Senate Candidate Kari Lake raised a record-breaking one million dollars on Wednesday at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser with President Trump, Roger Stone, and conservative comedian Roseanne Bar in attendance.

Gallego was quick to criticize Lake’s fundraiser, saying in a social media post, “I’d take a town hall with hardworking Arizonans over Mar-a-Lago any day.”

However, as many pointed out, Gallego recently attended a fundraising event in his honor with Alex Soros, son of leftist billionaire megadonor George Soros, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of ‘Hamilton.’ It does not appear that this event was held in Arizona, and it was definitely not held with the “hardworking Arizonans” that Gallego portrays to affiliate with.



Soros tweeted about the event in mid-March:

Soros: Kicking off campaign season with my co-host @Lin_Manuel for congressman @RepRubenGallego’s senate run in Arizona. Ruben has an impressive life story and the stakes of this year’s election couldn’t be higher, they’re existential.

Fox reported,

Alex Soros, son of liberal billionaire George Soros who now leads his father’s nonprofit empire, has continued huddling with Democrats leading up to the 2024 elections. Soros posted a picture “kicking off campaign season” on social media this week with likely Democrat Arizona Senate nominee Rep. Ruben Gallego, who has received thousands of dollars from Soros this cycle. Gallego attended the affair alongside Soros despite previously declaring the “ultra-wealthy don’t need any more advocates in Washington” and knocking the GOP for standing with “special interests and their billionaire buddies.” Soros, meanwhile, has been an ardent supporter of Gallego. Federal Election Commission records show that he maxed out $6,600 in donations to his campaign for the 2024 elections.

As RAV correspondent Ben Bergquam noted last month, Gallego was hugging Soros “like a little schoolboy” and “sucking up to the communist left.”

“This might be one of the most pathetic pictures I’ve ever seen,” said Bergquam captioning the photo of Ruben Gallego appearing to kiss Soros’s ass: