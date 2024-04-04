Kari Lake SMASHES Fundraising Record – Raises ONE MILLION Dollars at Mar-a-Lago Fundraiser

President Trump speaks at Kari Lake’s fundraiser on Wednesday April 3, 2024

Trump-Endorsed Arizona GOP Senate Candidate Kari Lake raised a record-breaking one million dollars on Wednesday at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser with President Trump, Roger Stone, and conservative comedian Roseanne Bar in attendance.

“We made history at Mar-A-Lago,” Lake said on X.

According to sources who spoke to Breitbart, Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno held the previous record for a non-incumbent of $350,000.

Kari Lake has not released fundraising numbers for the first quarter of 2024. However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, Lake announced in January that her campaign raised a whopping $2.2 million in quarter four of 2023 after announcing her candidacy on October 10.

Kari Lake also leads in general election polling, a trend that has remained unchanged since before she announced her Senate bid.

Incumbent Kyrsten Sinema announced that she will not run for re-election last month, leaving Kari Lake and Ruben Gallego (D) in a race where Kari Lake wins regardless, according to a recent Rasmussen poll:

Breitbart reports,

The massive haul gives Lake a boost going into the new quarter with just seven months until election day.

Gallego, the expected Democrat nominee for the Arizona senate seat, raised $3.3 million last quarter for a total of $9.6 million cash on hand, his campaign announced.

Lake leads Gallego in a hypothetical general election matchup, according to a poll conducted in February for Lake’s campaign.

You can donate to Kari Lake’s campaign to help her defeat radical left Soros-tied Marxist Ruben Gallego here.

