Kari Lake SMASHES Fundraising Record – Raises ONE MILLION Dollars at Mar-a-Lago Fundraiser

Trump-Endorsed Arizona GOP Senate Candidate Kari Lake raised a record-breaking one million dollars on Wednesday at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser with President Trump, Roger Stone, and conservative comedian Roseanne Bar in attendance.

“We made history at Mar-A-Lago,” Lake said on X.

We made history at Mar-A-Lago. One million dollars in one day. Thank you to everyone who made this possible. Both the White House & the Senate majority run through Arizona. We need all hands on deck to save America from the radical left.https://t.co/rAVvdrkZP7 pic.twitter.com/FAAhBqFu0F — Kari Lake (@KariLake) April 4, 2024

According to sources who spoke to Breitbart, Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno held the previous record for a non-incumbent of $350,000.

Kari Lake has not released fundraising numbers for the first quarter of 2024. However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, Lake announced in January that her campaign raised a whopping $2.2 million in quarter four of 2023 after announcing her candidacy on October 10.

Kari Lake also leads in general election polling, a trend that has remained unchanged since before she announced her Senate bid.

Incumbent Kyrsten Sinema announced that she will not run for re-election last month, leaving Kari Lake and Ruben Gallego (D) in a race where Kari Lake wins regardless, according to a recent Rasmussen poll:

The latest poll from @Rasmussen_Poll shows that any way you slice it, with Sinema or without, I am beating @RubenGallego. The people of Arizona despise @JoeBiden‘s agenda, & they’re not going to send the radical (Ruben) who enabled it to the United States Senate. I am on a… pic.twitter.com/Umq0pVQp7w — Kari Lake (@KariLake) February 29, 2024

Breitbart reports,

Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno previously held the record with a $350,000 haul earlier this year, according to sources. The massive haul gives Lake a boost going into the new quarter with just seven months until election day. Gallego, the expected Democrat nominee for the Arizona senate seat, raised $3.3 million last quarter for a total of $9.6 million cash on hand, his campaign announced. Lake leads Gallego in a hypothetical general election matchup, according to a poll conducted in February for Lake’s campaign.

