Kari Lake SMASHES Fundraising Record – Raises ONE MILLION Dollars at Mar-a-Lago Fundraiser

Trump-Endorsed Arizona GOP Senate Candidate Kari Lake raised a record-breaking one million dollars on Wednesday at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser with President Trump, Roger Stone, and conservative comedian Roseanne Bar in attendance.
“We made history at Mar-A-Lago,” Lake said on X.
We made history at Mar-A-Lago.
One million dollars in one day.
Thank you to everyone who made this possible.
Both the White House & the Senate majority run through Arizona.
We need all hands on deck to save America from the radical left.https://t.co/rAVvdrkZP7 pic.twitter.com/FAAhBqFu0F
— Kari Lake (@KariLake) April 4, 2024
According to sources who spoke to Breitbart, Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno held the previous record for a non-incumbent of $350,000.
Kari Lake has not released fundraising numbers for the first quarter of 2024. However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, Lake announced in January that her campaign raised a whopping $2.2 million in quarter four of 2023 after announcing her candidacy on October 10.
HUGE: Trump-Endorsed Kari Lake Raises Whopping $2.2 Million in First Quarter Since Launching Campaign for US Senate
Kari Lake also leads in general election polling, a trend that has remained unchanged since before she announced her Senate bid.
Incumbent Kyrsten Sinema announced that she will not run for re-election last month, leaving Kari Lake and Ruben Gallego (D) in a race where Kari Lake wins regardless, according to a recent Rasmussen poll:
The latest poll from @Rasmussen_Poll shows that any way you slice it, with Sinema or without, I am beating @RubenGallego.
The people of Arizona despise @JoeBiden‘s agenda, & they’re not going to send the radical (Ruben) who enabled it to the United States Senate.
I am on a… pic.twitter.com/Umq0pVQp7w
— Kari Lake (@KariLake) February 29, 2024
Breitbart reports,
Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno previously held the record with a $350,000 haul earlier this year, according to sources.
The massive haul gives Lake a boost going into the new quarter with just seven months until election day.
Gallego, the expected Democrat nominee for the Arizona senate seat, raised $3.3 million last quarter for a total of $9.6 million cash on hand, his campaign announced.
Lake leads Gallego in a hypothetical general election matchup, according to a poll conducted in February for Lake’s campaign.
You can donate to Kari Lake’s campaign to help her defeat radical left Soros-tied Marxist Ruben Gallego here.