JUST IN: Supreme Court Denies Peter Navarro’s Bid to be Freed from Prison While Appealing Conviction

The US Supreme Court on Monday denied Dr. Peter Navarro’s bid to be freed from prison pending his appeal.

The Supreme Court’s denial of Navarro’s request follows his second ask to the nation’s highest court to set him free while he challenges his conviction. By default, Navarro’s first emergency request to stay out of prison while appealing the conviction went to Chief Justice John Roberts. Roberts, who acted on the request alone, said in March that he would not pause Navarro’s four-month prison sentence as his appeal moves forward, forcing the onetime Trump adviser to report to a federal prison in Miami on March 19. Navarro then renewed his motion to Justice Neil Gorsuch. As the court typically does to avoid repeated efforts, Gorsuch referred the matter to the full court for a vote. Navarro’s request was again denied. The decision means that Navarro will likely serve his four-month prison term before arguing the appeal of his conviction before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Last month Peter Navarro reported to prison for his 4-month sentence. He is the first high-ranking Trump aide to be imprisoned by the Biden Regime.

A federal appeals court previously denied Navarro’s request to remain out of jail.

The three-judge panel – all Obama appointees – included Judges Patricia Millett, Cornelia Pillard and Robert Wilkins.

“[T]he argument presupposes that privilege has actually been invoked in this case in some manner by the President,” the judges wrote in a two-page order, according to Politico. “That did not happen here.”

In September former Trump advisor Dr. Peter Navarro, 74, was convicted of criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena in Liz Cheney’s January 6 investigation.

Navarro did not comply with the subpoena because he said Trump told him to assert executive privilege.

Biden’s DOJ has abused Dr. Navarro throughout the entire process.

According to Navarro, the feds put him in leg irons and threw him in a cell last year.