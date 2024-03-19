Fox News Anchor Cuts Away From Peter Navarro’s Speech Outside of Prison to do a ‘Fact Check’ (VIDEO)

Please consider contributing to Peter Navarro’s GiveSendGo to help with his legal defense fund.

Trump aide Dr. Peter Navarro on Tuesday delivered remarks before he reported to prison for his 4-month sentence.

Navarro is the first high-ranking Trump aide to be imprisoned by the Biden Regime.

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith cut away from Navarro’s speech outside of prison to do a fact check.

“When I walk in that prison today, the justice system, such as it is, will have done a crippling blow to the constitutional separation of powers and executive privilege,” Navarro said.

Sandra Smith interrupted Navarro’s speech to ‘clarify’ that Navarro has been convicted.

WATCH:

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith cuts away from Peter Navarro's speech outside of prison to do a "fact check."

pic.twitter.com/ITO36evQm7 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 19, 2024

Last Thursday, a federal appeals court denied Navarro’s request to remain out of jail.

The three-judge panel – all Obama appointees – included Judges Patricia Millett, Cornelia Pillard and Robert Wilkins.

“[T]he argument presupposes that privilege has actually been invoked in this case in some manner by the President,” the judges wrote in a two-page order, according to Politico. “That did not happen here.”

A federal judge last month denied former Trump aide Dr. Peter Navarro’s request to stay out of prison pending a decision from the appellate court.

US District Judge Amit Mehta, an Obama appointee, said Peter Navarro must report to prison pending his appeal unless the DC Circuit Court of Appeals blocks his order.

“Defendant’s cynical, self-serving claim of political bias poses no question at all, let alone a ‘substantial’ one,” Mehta wrote in a previous order, according to The AP.

In September former Trump advisor Dr. Peter Navarro, 74, was convicted of criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena in Liz Cheney’s January 6 investigation.

Navarro did not comply with the subpoena because he said Trump told him to assert executive privilege.

The jury previously convicted Navarro on two counts of contempt after deliberating for four hours.

Biden’s corrupt DOJ sought a six-month prison term for Navarro. Late last month, judge Amit Mehta sentenced Peter Navarro to 4 months in prison and ordered him to pay a $9,500 fine.

“When I received that congressional subpoena, the second, I had an honest belief that the privilege had been invoked, and I was torn. Nobody in my position should be put in conflict between the legislative branch and the executive branch. Is that the lesson of this entire proceeding? Get a letter and a lawyer? I think in a way it is,” Navarro said as he spoke in his own defense. “I am disappointed with a process where a jury convicted me, and I was unable to provide a defense, one of the most important elements of our justice system.”

Judge Mehta barred Navarro from making the executive privilege argument after DOJ prosecutors accused the former Trump aide of ‘hiding behind executive privilege claims.’

Biden’s DOJ has abused Dr. Navarro throughout the entire process.

According to Navarro, the feds put him in leg irons and threw him in a cell last year.

“They intercepted me gettin’ on the plane and then they put me in handcuffs, they bring me here. They put me in leg irons. They stick me in a cell,” Navarro said to reporters after his arrest last summer.