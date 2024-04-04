JUST IN: Judge Denies Trump Motion to Have Fani Willis’ RICO Lawfare Case Dismissed on Free Speech Grounds

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on Thursday denied Trump’s motion to have Fani Willis’ RICO lawfare case dismissed on First Amendment claims.

“After considering the extensive briefing, the argument of counsel, and the indictment, the Court finds these vital constitutional protections do not reach the actions and statements alleged by the State. Nor do the statutes themselves facially violate the First Amendment,” Judge Scott McAfee ruled on Thursday, Fox News reported.

“They argue this prosecution violates the First Amendment’s protections of political speech and activity, freedom of association, and the right to petition Congress as-applied to their alleged conduct, and further contend that the indicted charges are overbroad,” McAfee said.

Last month Judge Scott McAfee ruled District Attorney Fani Wills can continue her RICO case against Trump and his associates.

In his 23-page decision, Judge McAfee ordered Fani Willis to address the “appearance of impropriety” before the case can move forward. McAfee ruled Willis can stay on the case but must fire her lover Nathan Wade, the top prosecutor she hired to hunt down Trump.

Later that day Nathan Wade resigned from the RICO case.

“Although the court found that ‘the defendants failed to meet their burden of proving that the District Attorney acquired an actual conflict of interest,’ I am offering my resignation in the interest of democracy, in dedication to the American public, and move this case forward as quickly as possible,” Nathan Wade wrote in a letter.

Judge McAfee last month also quashed 6 counts in Fani Willis’ indictment – including 3 counts against President Trump.