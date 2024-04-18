JUST IN: Another Republican Rep. Announces Retirement! Kansas Rep. Jake LaTurner Won’t Seek Reelection

Another one!

GOP Rep. Jake LaTurner (KS) won’t seek reelection in November. He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2020.

“After much prayer and consideration, I have decided not to run for reelection to the House this fall,” the 36-year-old said on Thursday.

“With gratitude in my heart for the people of Kansas, my staff, friends, and family, and most importantly, a loving God, who has blessed me beyond measure, I look forward to serving the remainder of my term and look to the future with confidence,” he said.

“It has become fashionable for some to fear for the future of this country and act as though the problems we face and the divisions that exist are insurmountable, but that is just not true. Undoubtedly, the current dysfunction on Capitol Hill is distressing, but it almost always has been; we just didn’t see most of it. I remain optimistic about the future of this country, not only because we have overcome more significant obstacles in the past, but that the vast majority of people I have served with are good and trying to do the right thing,” Jake LaTurner said.

According to Axios, more Republican lawmakers are expected to announce retirements in the next few weeks.

More than 22 House Republicans have announced they will not seek reelection in 2024.

Last month RINO Representative Mike Gallagher (WI) announced he would exit the House in mid-April.

Following the resignation of Mike Gallagher, Kevin McCarthy, Bill Johnson, Ken Buck and the ousting of George Santos, the Republicans are left with a one-seat majority!