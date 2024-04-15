Judge Merchan Warns Trump He Could Face Jail Time for Missing Court – Trump May Miss His Son Barron’s High School Graduation

Jury selection was underway on Monday morning for Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s lawfare case against Trump related to ‘hush payments’ made to porn star Stormy Daniels. Last April Trump was hit with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy.

Alvin Bragg still hasn’t named the underlying felony after he twisted the law and somehow upgraded the misdemeanor charges that were past the statute of limitations – to felonies.

The fix is in. The judge overseeing the case is a far-left operative whose daughter has made a lucrative career helping Democrats ‘get Trump.’

After refusing to recuse himself, Judge Juan Merchan on Monday threatened to put President Trump in jail if he doesn’t show up for trial.

Merchan read Trump his right to be in court during the trial.

The judge told Trump a warrant would be issued for his arrest if he failed to show up to trial without a valid reason.

President Trump asked the judge if he could skip the trial on Wednesday for his son Barron’s graduation.

Judge Merchan said that the decision “really depends on if we are on time and where we are in the trial.”

NBC News reported:

Judge warns Trump he could face jail for missing court Merchan is talking about Trump’s right to be present in court — known as Parker admonitions. Merchan is talking directly to the former president for the first time all day, issuing a stark warning that if he fails to show up for trial without a reason a warrant will be issued for his arrest. The N.Y. courts provide a script for these which is below: You have the right to be present in court at any proceeding including, in particular, a hearing and trial. Do you understand? However, by your conduct, you can waive, give up, forfeit, or lose that right to be present. Add if defendant is in jail: If you deliberately refuse to come to court when required, or in any way deliberately obstruct or interfere with the effort to bring you to court, then, any proceeding in your case, including hearing, trial and, if you are convicted, sentence, can and will continue in your absence. Do you understand? Add if defendant is at liberty: If you deliberately fail to appear in court when required, then any proceeding in your case, including hearing, trial and, if you are convicted, sentence, can and will continue in your absence. A warrant for your arrest will be issued and you will be subject to separate prosecution and separate punishment for bail jumping no matter what happens in this case. Do you understand? Trending: Pastor Mark Driscoll Gets Kicked Off Stage for Criticizing ‘Strip-Show-Like Performance’ at Megachurch Event (VIDEO)

Prosecutors on Monday sought to hold President Trump in contempt for ‘violating’ Judge Merchan’s gag order in the Stormy Daniels ‘hush money’ trial.

Alvin Bragg’s office is now asking the court to impose sanctions and threatened Trump with jail time.

Per MSNBC: Manhattan DA’s office asks court to impose a $1k sanction for each of 3 prior posts, order him to take them down, and warn him that further violations will result in jail time. DA notes a 9:12 am post today, potentially made inside the courthouse, also violates the order.

Judge Merchan said he will hear argument on Alvin Bragg’s application to hold Trump in criminal contempt for violating the gag order on April 24 at 2:15.