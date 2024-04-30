Trump-Hating Judge Juan Merchan Fines Trump $9,000 for Violating Unconstitutional Gag Order in Ongoing NY Lawfare Trial – Threatens Jailing

Radical far-left New York Judge Juan Merchan fined President Donald Trump $9,000 for speaking out in his own defense and violating his gag order in the ongoing lawfare trial in New York City.

Merchan also threatened President Trump with jailing if he continues to publicly defend himself in the case.

The prosecution has yet to define a crime in this latest lawfare case supported by the Biden regime.

Trump is not allowed to speak out in his defense.

But the liberal mainstream media willingly pushed the regime narrative day after day describing the case to the American public in an ongoing string of lies.

America is now a banana republic thanks to the bitter, vile Marxist Democrats.

MSNBC reported: