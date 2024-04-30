Trump-Hating Judge Juan Merchan Fines Trump $9,000 for Violating Unconstitutional Gag Order in Ongoing NY Lawfare Trial – Threatens Jailing

Radical far-left New York Judge Juan Merchan fined President Donald Trump $9,000 for speaking out in his own defense and violating his gag order in the ongoing lawfare trial in New York City.
Merchan also threatened President Trump with jailing if he continues to publicly defend himself in the case.
The prosecution has yet to define a crime in this latest lawfare case supported by the Biden regime.
Trump is not allowed to speak out in his defense.
But the liberal mainstream media willingly pushed the regime narrative day after day describing the case to the American public in an ongoing string of lies.
America is now a banana republic thanks to the bitter, vile Marxist Democrats.
MSNBC reported:
Judge Juan Merchan found Donald Trump in contempt on Tuesday for violating a gag order nine times, imposing $1,000 fines for each violation.
Manhattan prosecutors had asked the judge to hold Trump in contempt for alleged violations of the order barring him from speaking out against witnesses, jurors, and others.
Under state law, Merchan could fine Trump up to $1,000 or jail him for up to 30 days. The state asked the judge to fine Trump and instruct him to take down offending posts. Notably, the prosecutor in court last week said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office wasn’t yet asking for incarceration and argued that Trump seemed to be angling for that.
Prosecutors raised the former president’s posts on social media and his campaign website as violating Merchan’s order. One of the allegedly offending posts was one in which Trump purportedly quoted Fox News host Jesse Watters as saying, “They are catching undercover Liberal Activists lying to the Judge in order to get on the Trump Jury.”