John Kirby Dodges Question from Stephanopoulos: “The President Also Called on Iran Not to Retaliate But They Did Anyway, What Does That Tell You?”

White House National Communications Security Advisor John Kirby was on “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday morning.

Kirby avoided answering his question and went off on a tangent.

“The President also called on Iran not to retaliate, but they did anyway, what does that tell you?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“What it tells me is that we can make good on our commitment to defend Israel. It tells me that Israel does have superior military capability, just think about the hardware that Iran threw into the sky and how little damage it caused,” Kirby responded.

Watch:

Stephanopoulos: Biden “called on Iran not to retaliate, but they did anyway — what does that tell you?” pic.twitter.com/MmiWx6jd0Z — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 14, 2024

Although Kirby accurately described Israel’s advanced capabilities, he gave no response regarding Iran’s defiance of Biden.

Biden has not been supportive of Israel retaliating against Iran for the drone attacks. He told them to “take the win” referring to the drones that were intercepted.

Biden cut his vacation short and headed back to the White House to deal with the attack on Israel.

With public pressure and President Trump calling him out on Truth Social forced crooked Joe Biden to head back to the White House to deal with the situation.

President Trump also blasted Biden for the weakness of his administration which contributed to Iran attacking Israel.

“I want to say God Bless the people of Israel, they are under attack right now, that’s because we show great weakness. This would not happen, the weakness that we’ve shown is unbelievable and it would not have happened if we were in office, you know that, they know that, and everybody knows that,” President Trump said.

Watch: