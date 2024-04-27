Joe Biden’s America: Illegal Alien in Florida Arrested For Double Murder of Girlfriend and Her 4-Year-Old Daughter

Joe Biden’s America.

An illegal alien in Florida was arrested on Thursday by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department for double murder. He allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter to death.

Investigators believe that Angel Gabriel Cuz-Choc, 31, was here illegally from Guatemala.

Bay 9 News reported:

DOVER, Fla. — Less than 24 hours after a brutal double homicide in Dover, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it has arrested a suspect. According to Sheriff Chad Chronister, 31-year-old Angel Gabriel Cuz-Choc has been taken into custody and will be charged. Investigators believe Cuz-Choc relocated to Hillsborough County from Guatemala within the last year. Investigators are still working to identify the adult female victim and the young child. Chronister confirmed the young victim is a little girl who looks to be 4 or 5 years old.

“Our main concern was to identify him and find out how he entered our country. We learned with working with our partners in Homeland Security, he did enter this country unlawfully,” Hillsborough County Sheriff said.

Watch:

Hillsborough County, FL: Yesterday, Angel Gabriel Cruz-Choc was arrested for a double murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend and her four year old daughter. The sheriff has stated that he entered illegally. pic.twitter.com/iEtxBSn0yc — Illegal Alien Crimes (@ImmigrantCrimes) April 26, 2024

The Biden administration has demonstrated that they have no intention of taking illegal immigration seriously.

In March, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was on CBSs “Face the Nation,” and would not say that Laken Riley’s murderer should have been deported.

“Should this man have been deported?” Brennen asked Mayorkas.

“One individual is responsible for the murder, and that is the murderer,” Mayorkas responded.

Watch:

Biden DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas reads directly from his notes in response to the murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley by an illegal alien — but refuses to admit the murderer should never have been here in the first place. pic.twitter.com/xPqDcfG5Ct — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 3, 2024

The Biden regime’s open border policies for over 3 years has resulted in a shocking 10 to 12 million illegal aliens entering our country.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.