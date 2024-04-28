Joe Biden Says He Once Considered Jumping Off the Delaware Memorial Bridge (AUDIO)

Joe Biden on Friday morning called into “The Howard Stern Show” in an unannounced appearance on the far-left shock jock’s SiriusXM show.

Biden’s interview with Howard Stern was a total dumpster fire.

Joe Biden told Howard Stern he “got arrested standing on a porch with a black family” during the civil rights movement.

He claimed “women would send very salacious pictures” to him when he was a US Senator in the 1970s.

Joe Biden told Howard Stern he saved 6 people from drowning when he was a lifeguard back in the day.

At one point Biden said he considered jumping off a bridge after his wife Neilia and daughter Naomi were killed in a car accident in 1972.

“I used to sit there and think to myself, I think I’ll take out a bottle of Scotch,” Biden told Howard Stern.

“I actually thought about you know, you don’t have to be crazy to commit suicide. If you’ve been at the top of a mountain you think it’s never going to be there again,” he said.

“And just a brief moment, I thought maybe I just go to the Delaware Memorial Bridge and jump… but I had two kids,” he added.

AUDIO:

NEW: President Biden says he once considered driving to the Delaware Memorial Bridge and jumping off it to k*ll himself. Biden said he considered su*cide after the death of his wife and daughter during an interview with Howard Stern. “I used to sit there and think to myself, I… pic.twitter.com/Elntn4Oswz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 27, 2024

In a previous version of this story, Biden told CNN’s Gloria Borger that he took out a bottle of gin after his wife and daughter died.

“I thought about it, not doing it. I thought about what it would be like just to go to the Delaware Memorial Bridge and just jump off and end it all,” Biden told Gloria Borger in 2020.

“I don’t drink at all. I’ve never had a drink in my life, but I remember taking out a fifth of, I think it was gin, and put it on the kitchen table. But I couldn’t even make myself take a drink. What saved me was really my boys,” Biden said to Gloria Borger.