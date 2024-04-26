Biden Tells Howard Stern He Received “Very Salacious Pictures” From Women When He Was a Senator in the 70s That He Handed to Secret Service – Senators Don’t Have Secret Service! (AUDIO)

This is just laughable.

Joe Biden on Friday morning called into “The Howard Stern Show” in an unannounced appearance on the far-left shock jock’s SiriusXM show.

Howard Stern loves Joe Biden and slobbered all over him during the interview even though Biden lied his face off during the call.

“I know everyone’s going to think I’m doing a fake interview with you, but you are really here,” Howard Stern said.

The live interview was a total dumpster fire.

Joe Biden the pervert absurdly claimed “women would send very salacious pictures” to him when he was a US Senator in the 1970s.

“I got put in the 10 most eligible bachelor’s list – Biden said. (Crosstalk) “Because you were a United States Senator?” Howard Stern asked Biden.

Biden continued, “A lot of lovely women – women would send very salacious pictures and I’d just give them to the Secret Service.”

US Senators do not have Secret Service protection.

Joe Biden is a legend in his own mind.

AUDIO:

Joe Biden also told Howard Stern he “got arrested standing on a porch with a black family” during the civil rights movement.

Biden recounted a conversation with his mother: “She said Joey, remember – true story – remember when they were desegregating… the neighborhood, you know, 70 homes built…and there was a black family moving in and people were down there protesting. I told you not to go down there and you went down. Remember that? And you came and got arrested for standing on the porch with a black family and they brought you back, the police? I said, yeah mom, I remember that!”

This is why Biden’s handlers do not allow him to do live interviews.