Another Lie! Joe Biden Tells Howard Stern He Saved 6 People From Drowning When He Was a Lifeguard (AUDIO)

Another lie!

Joe Biden on Friday morning called into “The Howard Stern Show” in an unannounced appearance on the far-left shock jock’s SiriusXM show.

Biden’s interview with Howard Stern was a total dumpster fire.

Joe Biden told Howard Stern he “got arrested standing on a porch with a black family” during the civil rights movement.

He claimed “women would send very salacious pictures” to him when he was a US Senator in the 1970s.

“I got put in the 10 most eligible bachelor’s list – Biden said. (Crosstalk) “Because you were a United States Senator?” Howard Stern asked Biden.

Biden continued, “A lot of lovely women – women would send very salacious pictures and I’d just give them to the Secret Service.”

US Senators do not have Secret Service protection!

Joe Biden also told Howard Stern he saved 6 people from drowning when he was a lifeguard back in the day.

“You ever save anyone’s life when you were a lifeguard?” Howard Stern asked Biden.

“Yeah, half a dozen times,” Biden said.

This is, of course, a lie.

The last time Biden bragged about his days as a lifeguard, he went on a bizarre tangent about a gang member named “Corn Pop” and kids playing with his hairy legs.

