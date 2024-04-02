J6 Political Prisoner – Young Father, and Former College Football Player Mason Courson Sends Update to The Gateway Pundit

Mason Courson went to Washington, D.C., on Jan 6, 2021, to stand and listen to his President speak, with no ill intent. Unfortunately, the 27-year-old, who was born and raised in South Florida, found himself in a situation he never imagined.

Mason excelled academically and athletically, including playing college football. He loves reading and history. Mason is proud of his Cuban roots and immigrant maternal grandparents, who were honored to become US Citizens.

Mason was held without bond by the Biden administration. And he is unable to support his 4-year-old son, whom he had a month before he was arrested.



In June, District Judge Rudolph Contreras sentenced Mason Courson to 57 months in prison, three years probation, and a $2,000 fine for the felony charge of “assaulting, resisting, or impeding a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon.”

This is the definition of judicial abuse. A young man with no criminal background being sent to prison for nearly five years for his actions on January 6 after lawless police opened fire with exploding gas cannisters and rubber bullets on innocent protesters outside the US Capitol.

This only happens to conservatives. And so now Mason sits behind bars for several years.

His mother, Angie, shared at the time, “I just wish people understood that even the transcripts they’re reading in court are not a hundred percent factual…They do not show the guilt. I think a lot of people just turn a blind eye. It just sounds better to say, ‘Oh, he was guilty of this and that was that, and they had a video’, and they don’t go any further. And it’s a shame because it’s not just these J6 cases. I’m positive this extends a lot further.”

Mason wrote The Gateway Pundit readers to share an update.

Hey, Gateway Pundit family!

My name is Mason Courson, from Fort Lauderdale, FL. I am a wrongly convicted J6 hostage. For the past 28 months, my life has been something I could have never imagined, a nightmare. It’s been a while since I wrote an article for the public, and right now I feel it is necessary to let people know what is going on in here with me. My emotions, my daily life, and the stuff I am dealing with.

Since I was sentenced to 57 months back in June of 2023, when the hammer came down, it felt unreal. I have been doing my best everyday to not let the situation break me. It’s a little better now since I have an end date, and I am out of the horrid jail system. On the other hand, it is still difficult sometimes, considering the way the staff members and certain inmates act on occasion. A good amount of the inmates are hustling, so there are people who get jealous. This leads to snitching and rumors being spread. I can’t forget that there is tons of credit going around, and some guys don’t care to pay up their bills. A few guys owe me from months ago, I just put it off at this point. There is not much I can do about it here. Never in my life have I seen so much blatant disregard for paying bills, just complete irresponsibility for obligations. At some facilities not paying up is playing with your life, but this facility is not considered “active.” Which has its pros and cons. Besides that, there are some real Trump haters in here. Sometimes it’s really hard to keep my composure and have a straight face when they talk crap about Trump or the whole J6 thing. I am really just getting tired of it.

I ignore most of the comments and ridicule, but of course, it bothers me on the inside. I don’t know how many times recently I have heard “Bloodbath” or “stand back and stand by” along with laughter. They really don’t understand. I am not the kind of person that instigates or entertains this kind of negativity. A lot of these guys think they know everything and are complete liars. It’s not just the people that I am tired of; really, I am just sick of being caged up in general. My closest friends and family know how I feel. One thing that helps keep me going is that I have this glimmering hope in the back of my mind that believes Trump will get back in and really pardon us all, putting an end to this misery. It’s being talked about more and more. Wouldn’t that be the most epic day? I can hope and pray. I do have a good feeling about what the future holds for me and the ones closest to me.

Besides the people here, my experience at my current location has been somewhat okay, to say the least. Prison and jail are completely different. It was the weirdest thing when I was leaving jail and getting ready to transfer to prison; I said, “I can’t wait to get to prison.” Who would have thought I would be saying something like that in my lifetime? While I have been here, I have kept myself busy with card games, reading books, and exercising, the usual. I actually earned the job title of “Spin Class Instructor.” I never did a spin class a day in my life before getting here, but now I absolutely love it.

Since I have a good outdoor recreation job, it keeps me out of the unit and away from certain people. This is a positive for me, since I enjoy teaching and helping others better themselves. Also, I stay up late sometimes, talking with a couple of different guys about all kinds of things. The time will fly, and before we realize it’s 3 AM and we are hurrying back to our cubes. Honestly, there are less than five guys in here that I can really count on and would talk to on the outside. I have learned a lot from these guys. What is really crazy, is that I am surrounded by people that I have nothing in common with or any desire to talk to. Manuevering through the nonsense is difficult.

Being stuck here over this time has deprived me of the very crucial years of my son’s early life. He is now four years old and will be five in a few months. Sometimes I find myself lying in my bunk, and I will be daydreaming about playing with my son, kicking or throwing a ball around, or playing with legos. It sucks knowing that he will be starting kindergarten without me there to see his first day of school. This is more irritating than you can imagine. I also have a niece and 3 second cousins around my son’s age; they all look up to me and miss me. About a week ago, I was able to get my son’s mother on the phone(thank God.) She has also been dealing with a lot of stress as of late. She blames me because I am not there to help with our boy. Which I completely understand, and she hates me for that. Really, it’s something that I never intended on doing nor did I come to prison on purpose to make her life harder. She doesn’t see it that way, though, unfortunately. Although, she did let me talk to my son, Versai, on the phone for 15 minutes. I don’t get many chances to talk to him, considering the relationship I have with his mom. It blew my mind how he was talking so clearly and so much. He sounded a little shy, but he wasn’t speaking nearly as much before I was arrested. What almost made my heart stop, though, was when he asked me where I was and when I was coming back. I didn’t know what to say. I would never wish this kind of torture on anyone with children. This has been so hard for me, I am proud of myself for how strong I have been.

Lately, I have been dealing with lots of negativity and my own stress. The past couple of months have been frustrating. My family has been affected; they cry almost every time I see them at the visit. That is really painful for me because, like most people, I hate to see the ones I love sad. Plus, not being able to do things for myself has been haunting me. On the outside, I have pride in being independent and doing things on my own, I never asked anyone for help. So this is unlike me, to express how I am feeling right now. For example, my mother has been supporting me financially this entire time. She has been the core of my support, but the burden is too great. I don’t know how she does it honestly, with the way the economy has inflated. Our funds have run dry and she is struggling to put commissary in my account nowadays. So I am asking to please help us with our funds. Anything you can spare would be extremely appreciated. Also, please share this with anyone you think would be interested in learning about me or helping out here.

Thank you all!

To end my short expression on a positive note, with everything going on in the world at this time, I still see great things ahead. It sometimes seems like there is no hope and all is lost, but that is not the case. Have faith in God, and know that things will get better over time. All things need to play out. The patriots are in control, things need to happen a certain way for it all to work out. God Bless you all!

Mason Courson