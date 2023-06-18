Mother Shocked After DC Judge Rudolph Contreras Hands Down Unbelievable 57 Month Sentence to Young Father, Christian and Former Football Star Mason Courson (VIDEO)

Guest Post By Shawn Bradley Witzemann | CondemnedUSA.org

Ahead of her son Mason Courson‘s Friday sentencing for his involvement at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, Angelica Rea asked for prayers and positivity.

Ahead of her son Mason Courson's Friday sentencing, Angelica Rea asked for prayers and positivity, posting: "At 11 am this morning we will be at Masons sentencing, Please send him at that time, strength, prayers, positivity, light, and love. I wish there was a way to describe what this day feels like for all of us in this J6 nightmare, but its impossible."

After a series of complex and sometimes emotional arguments between attorneys, District Judge Rudolph Contreras sentenced Mason Courson to 57 months in prison, 3 years probation, and a $2,000 fine for the felony charge of “assaulting, resisting, or impeding a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon.”

The Government Sentencing Memorandum requested 87 months in prison to be followed by 3 years probation, $2000 in restitution, and a hefty, $34,000 fine. Prosecutors argued that Courson “engaged in a prolonged course of violence on January 6th,” and highlighted a post-arrest interview in which he “showed no remorse for his actions.”

Defense Attorney Nicholas Smith argued that his client deeply regretted his conduct, explaining “remorse for his involvement in the events at the Capitol that day,” along with a vow to never again “interfere with officers during a riot.” Smith further explained Courson’s “checkered” upbringing in Hollywood, Florida — a childhood scarred by mental and physical abuse at the hands of his father — struggles associated with growing up in a broken home.

According to a Condemned USA Courtroom Observer, Courson was not allowed to clean up before his appearance in court.

“They didn’t let him shave or change into a suit or get a haircut before court,” they explained, “He looked scruffy, and that’s by design.”

The observer also described how a previous case from the State of Florida weighed heavily against Courson — even though charges were dropped, long before ever being brought to trial. They said the Florida judge overseeing the case determined the charges were without merit. Unfortunately for Courson, the Feds don’t care.

“In federal court they can bring up charges as if they’re convictions,” the observer explained, “So the judge kept using that against him.”

Courson’s mother, Angelica, expressed dismay with the process.

“I’m shocked that things are said based on previous charges, not convictions, and it’s allowed in the courtroom,” she said during a phone call on Friday afternoon, “It makes him sound really bad and that’s not who he is.”

Mason Courson has been ripped from his family for over two years. Mason, like most everyone else in the crowd, came to peacefully protest an election. None of his actions that day were any attempt 'overthrow the government.'