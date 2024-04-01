“I Didn’t Do That” – Old Joe Denies he Declared Easter Sunday as Transgender Day of Visibility

Joe Biden denied he issued an official proclamation last week declaring March 31–Easter Sunday–Transgender Day of Visibility.

“NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility,” the White House declared on Good Friday. “I call upon all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity.”

Biden also banned any Christian-themed designs from being submitted to the White House’s Easter-themed art contest.

This is even though Easter is a Christian holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Real Clear Politics’ Philip Wegmann said in an X post Monday, “‘I didn’t do that,’ Biden said when asked about proclaiming Easter Sunday ‘trans day of visibility.” Asked about Speaker Johnson’s claim otherwise, the president replied, ‘he’s thoroughly uninformed.'”

Biden’s comments were reportedly in response to House Speaker Mike Johnson, who slammed him for betraying “the central tenet of Easter — which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ” and “banning sacred truth and tradition.”

White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates later doubled down, saying, “Biden is right. He did nothing in conflict with the ‘tenets’ of Easter, which he celebrated yesterday,” even though the ‘Devout Catholic’ banned Christian-themed designs from the White House’s Easter art contest.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also tried to gaslight the American people on Monday, saying, “I’m so surprised by the misinformation that’s been out there!” KJP said. “Every year for the past several years, on March 31, Transgender Day of Visibility is marked!”

KJP continued to insult millions of Christians: “As you know, for folks who understand the calendar,” she said with contempt and the suggestion that Americans are stupid, “Easter falls on different Sundays… and this year it happened to coincide with Transgender Visibility Day! And so that is the simple fact. That is what has happened. That is where we are!”

However, while the pseudo-holiday just “happened to coincide” with Easter, similar proclamations were previously issued on March 31, 2021, March 30, 2022, and March 30, 2023.

Thus, it appears likely that the White House’s decision to release its 2024 proclamation earlier, on March 29, 2024, which was also Good Friday, was an attempt to spark outrage and diminish the importance of Holy Week.

The intentionality of the anti-Christian move is further evidenced by Kamala Harris’ refusal to mention Christians or Jesus Christ in her brief ‘Happy Easter’ message while having much longer messages in celebration of abortion and the Regime’s blasphemous ‘Transgender Day of Visibility.’

This is also the same Regime that uses the FBI to target Christians and single them out as potential domestic terrorists.