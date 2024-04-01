Karine Jean-Pierre LECTURES CHRISTIANS, Says It’s “Misinformation” That Biden Declared Easter Sunday as “Transgender Day of Visibility” (VIDEO)

The White House on Monday continued to gaslight millions of Americans after Biden declared Easter Sunday “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

Joe Biden issued a blasphemous declaration of ‘Transgender Visibility Day’ on Easter Sunday.

“Devout Catholic” Joe Biden also banned any Christian-themed designs from being submitted to the White House’s Easter-themed art contest.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday said it’s misinformation that Biden declared Easter Sunday as “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

A White House reporter asked KJP about Biden’s blasphemous declaration.

“So surprised by the misinformation that’s been out there!” KJP said. “Every year for the past several years on March 31st – Transgender Day of Visibility is marked!”

KJP continued to insult millions of Christians: “As you know…Easter falls on different Sundays…and this year it happened to coincide with Transgender Visibility Day! And so that it the simple fact. That is what has happened. That is where we are!”

KJP said Christians and conservatives have ‘purposely’ spread misinformation about Biden’s blasphemous declaration.

She went on to lecture Christians and accused conservatives of dividing the country.

Pure evil.

