‘Devout Catholic’ Joe Biden Bans Christian-Themed Designs From White House Easter Art Contest

The supposedly “devout Catholic” Joe Biden has banned any Christian-themed designs from being submitted to the White House’s Easter-themed art contest.

The contest, which is for children of members of the National Guard, is part of the White House’s annual Easter celebrations.

However, a flyer for the contest states that submissions “must not include any questionable content, religious symbols, overtly religious themes, or partisan political statements,” despite the fact that Easter is an explicitly Christian festival.

Children are also warned not to submit any material containing “bigotry, racism, hatred or harm against any group or individual or promotes discrimination based on race, gender, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age.”

The flyer continues:

As part of the White House Easter traditions, America’s Egg Farmers – for nearly 50 years – have proudly presented an intricately decorated Commemorative Easter Egg to the First Lady of the United States. In 2021, the White House expanded on this longstanding tradition by displaying youth-designed Easter eggs in the White House East Colonnade. On behalf of First Lady Jill Biden, The Adjutants General of the National Guard are asking youth from National Guard families across the United States and all U.S. territories to submit artwork inspired by the theme ‘Celebrating our Military Families.’ Selected designs representing the unique experience and stories of National Guard children will be brought to life on real hen eggs by talented egg artists from across the country and displayed at the White House this Easter and Passover season.

Winners of the contest will have their designs painted by artists on real eggs and put on display at the White House.

As per tradition, the Easter Egg Roll will take place on Monday. At last year’s event, Joe Biden was up to his usual tricks, sniffing a little girl before being whisked away by his son Hunter.