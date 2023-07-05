Hunter Biden Spotted at White House Again After Cocaine Found in West Wing (VIDEO)

Hunter Biden was at the White House again as Joe Biden refuses to answer questions about cocaine found in the West Wing.

Authorities released more information on the cocaine found in the Biden White House. The cocaine was stashed in a “cubby” in a storage facility in the West Wing.

The cocaine was hidden in a cubby located in the West Wing and NOT the library.

Joe, Jill, Ashley, Hunter, and 3-year-old Beau Biden watched the 4th of July fireworks from the balcony of the South Portico Tuesday night.

Biden so far has refused to answer any questions about the cocaine found in the White House.

How did cocaine end up in the West Wing?

WATCH:

Hunter Biden attends his second event at the White House in a matter of weeks. pic.twitter.com/l0uHPjjva4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 5, 2023

Additional video: