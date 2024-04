HILARIOUS: Biden With Embarrassing GAFFE, Crowd Cheers Anyway | Beyond the Headlines

We all know Joe Biden isn’t exactly the sharpest tool in the shed. Despite the MSM trying to cover up for him and attribute his gaffes to a “stutter”, one recent mistake proves that’s not the case – and ol’ Joe just isn’t cognitively fit to serve as Commander in Chief anymore, much less ever. What did Biden do this time?

Elijah Schaffer discusses all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!