NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed that Ukraine will become a member of NATO. This announcement was made during his visit to Kyiv to discuss the ongoing conflict and future support from the alliance with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The NATO chief acknowledged delays in support that have had severe repercussions on the battlefield, emphasizing that although Ukraine has been outgunned, it is not too late for them to prevail with increased support on the way.

Stoltenberg revealed that following President Zelenskyy’s appeal at the recent NATO-Ukraine Council meeting, NATO members, including the United States, the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands, have pledged to intensify their support, with the US providing a new aid package worth over $60 billion, thanks to the Democrats and their comrade Mike Johnson, along with other RINOS.

The two leaders also discussed preparations for the upcoming NATO Summit in July, where plans for a greater NATO role in coordinating security assistance and training for Ukraine will be unveiled.

“I believe we also need a major, multi-year financial commitment to sustain our support. Moscow must understand: they cannot win. And they cannot wait us out,” Stoltenberg added.

Addressing Ukraine’s potential membership, Stoltenberg stated, “Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO. Ukraine will become a member of NATO. The work we are undertaking now puts you on an irreversible path towards NATO membership, so that when the time is right, Ukraine can become a NATO member straightaway.”

WATCH:

JUST IN: NATO Chief confirms Ukraine will become a member of NATO. pic.twitter.com/ftYOGR7bsn — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) April 30, 2024

While Ukraine’s ultimate NATO membership is seen as “inevitable,” the country currently faces challenges in meeting the full set of NATO membership criteria due to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

However, NATO and its members are actively engaged in discussions and negotiations to address these issues and potentially accelerate Ukraine’s path to membership. At the 2023 Vilnius summit, NATO decided that Ukraine could join the alliance without first completing a Membership Action Plan.

Earlier this month, Elon Musk cautioned that pushing for Ukraine’s NATO membership could lead the world towards a “nuclear apocalypse,” citing the 1983 film ‘The Day After’ as a grim reminder of the potential consequences.

This is literally how the nuclear apocalypse movie startshttps://t.co/g28nCvn3cO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2024

Meanwhile, a Russian Security Council official warned last year that Ukraine’s admission into NATO could inevitably lead to a World War III scenario, echoing President Vladimir Putin’s warning against “nuclear blackmail” from the West.

Just last month, on March 2, 2024, Putin warned the West during his annual “The State of Russia” speech.

Obviously, the Biden regime ignored this warning.