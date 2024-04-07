Elon Musk Warns Biden Regime’s Obsession With Ukraine Joining NATO Risks ‘Nuclear Apocalypse’

Elon Musk has warned that the Biden regime’s commitment to making Ukraine a member of NATO risks bringing the world toward a “nuclear apocalypse.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that Ukraine be granted NATO membership and that Washington’s support for the country remains “rock solid.”

“Ukraine will become a member of NATO,” Blinken told reporters in Brussels following a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. “Our purpose at the summit is to help build a bridge to that membership.”

“Based on what I heard today … everyone, including the United States, is going to double back and, as necessary, double down on finding the resources that Ukraine continues to need,” he continued.

More than 30 countries now have signed or are in the process of negotiating signing bilateral agreements with Ukraine, and we’re ourselves, the United States, working on our own bilateral agreement.”

Responding to a tweet about Blinken’s comments, Musk replied: “This is literally how the nuclear apocalypse movie starts.”

His tweet contained a link to the 1983 film ‘The Day After’, which depicts a nuclear conflict between America and the Soviety Union.

Musk has long spoken about the risks of continually escalating tensions with Russia amid their ongoing war in Ukraine. Last October, he warned that America is “sleepwalking” its way into World War III as it ratchets up its involvement in Ukraine and the Middle East.

“Russia and China have started doing joint military exercises, I don’t know how many people are aware of this,” Musk said at the time. “We are sleepwalking our way into World War III with one foolish decision after the other.”

