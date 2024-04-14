Hanoi Jane Fonda Says Climate Crisis is a “Manifestation of Racism, Misogyny and Patriarchy”

Far-left wacko activist actress Jane Fonda is back on the climate protest circuit.

In a recent talk with college students at USC Annenberg, Fonda said the climate crisis is a “manifestation of racism, misogyny and patriarchy.”

She then apologized to the young people at the event, “I’m sorry that we’ve created this issue for you.”

Last summer, Fonda gathered with heavy hitters in Hollywood and led a three-day summit to talk about how they can more effectively destroy their business with more leftist messages and push climate change propaganda.

In 2023 at the Cannes Film Festival, Fonda said white men are to blame for the climate crisis and called for them to be jailed.

“This is serious,” Fonda said Saturday in Cannes, according to Fox News. “We’ve got about seven, eight years to cut ourselves in half of what we use of fossil fuels, and unfortunately, the people that have the least responsibility for it are hit the hardest — Global South, people on islands, poor people of color. It is a tragedy that we have to absolutely stop. We have to arrest and jail those men — they’re all men [behind this].”

Fox News reports: