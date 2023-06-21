Jane Fonda Leading Hollywood Bigwig ‘Summit’ to Discuss How Movies Can be Used to Push Climate Change Propaganda

Jane Fonda and other heavy hitters in Hollywood are not satisfied with the destruction leftism has inflicted on their industry yet.

Apparently, it’s not enough that the American public is bailing on every stupid new woke film coming out of Hollywood these days. They want to make it worse by pushing climate change propaganda.

Fonda is leading a three-day summit this week with other leaders from the industry to talk about how they can more effectively destroy their business with more leftist messages.

Breitbart News reports:

Jane Fonda Leading Hollywood Heavyweights in Summit to Push Climate Change Content into Movies and TV to Influence Audiences Around the World

Hollywood stars including Jane Fonda and the Oscar-winning directors of Everything Everywhere All At Once will meet in Los Angeles on Wednesday for a special three-day summit designed to show how the entertainment industry can influence the world in tackling “climate change.”

AFP reports the Hollywood Climate Summit unites “thousands” of filmmakers with scientists and activists in a bid to “change the industry’s culture and to encourage movies and TV shows to use their outsized influence on audiences around the world.”

That influence will come through increased efforts to subtly insert climate-related words, messages and phrases in TV and film scripts.

Fonda is seen in a key role, thus continuing her past efforts to frame the debate on climate matters.

Like all loyal leftists, Jane Fonda believes in intersectionality. The idea that all of her pet issues are linked together. Take a lok at the video below. It’s nice of her to admit that she is a climate activist first.

Remember when movies were about entertainment and not left wing activism and social engineering?

Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

