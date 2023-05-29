Jane Fonda Blames White Men For Climate Crisis, Calls For Them to be Arrested and Jailed



‘Hanoi’ Jane Fonda said white men are to blame for the climate crisis and called for them to be jailed.

Jane Fonda made the remarks at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

She traveled all the way to Cannes, France to lecture people on climate change.

“This is serious,” Fonda said Saturday in Cannes, according to Fox News. “We’ve got about seven, eight years to cut ourselves in half of what we use of fossil fuels, and unfortunately, the people that have the least responsibility for it are hit the hardest — Global South, people on islands, poor people of color. It is a tragedy that we have to absolutely stop. We have to arrest and jail those men — they’re all men [behind this].”

Jane Fonda earlier this year said the climate change crisis is due to racism and evil white men.

WATCH:

— AlphaFox (@Alphafox78) May 28, 2023

In 1972 “Hanoi” Jane Fonda applauded an NVA anti-aircraft gun crew during her trip to North Vietnam. These guns were used to shoot down American planes and contributed to the deaths of American Airmen.

Jane Fonda once said, “If you understood what communism was, you would hope, you would pray on your knees that we would some day become communist.”



Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda recently said pro-life activists and politicians should be murdered for their beliefs on abortion during an appearance on ABC’s “The View.”

“Besides marching and protesting, what else do you suggest?” Joy Behar queried.

“MURDER.” – Jane Fonda said.

“What did you say?” Tomlin asked.

“MURDER!” Fonda replied.