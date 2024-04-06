Ground Collision at London Heathrow: Virgin Atlantic Boeing and British Airways Airbus Involved in Tarmac Incident

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 787 Dreamliner collided with a British Airways Airbus A350 in a ground mishap at London Heathrow Airport earlier today.

The collision, which occurred during pushback operations from the terminal, resulted in minor damage to both aircraft, according to the Daily Mail.

As the Virgin Atlantic jet was being maneuvered by a tug away from the terminal, its winglets made contact with the tail section of the stationary British Airways aircraft. Emergency services were dispatched immediately to the scene of the low-speed collision.

The incident was captured by onlookers, with Twitter user Alex Whittles posting: “Just witnessed a plane crash at Heathrow! A tug pushing back a Virgin 787, crashed the wing into a BA A350.”

Just witnessed a plane crash at Heathrow! A tug pushing back a Virgin 787, crashed the wing into a BA A350 #Heathrow #BritishAirways #VirginAtlantic pic.twitter.com/9VmiP6uwQr — Alex Whittles (@PurpleFrogAlex) April 6, 2024

A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson emphasized the airline’s commitment to safety, stating, “The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority.”

The spokesperson further assured that a thorough investigation is underway and that the affected aircraft has been temporarily removed from service for maintenance checks.

The British Airways jet, which had arrived from Accra, Ghana, experienced a delay in its scheduled return flight, now set to depart at 6:30 PM from Terminal 3’s Gate 25, as indicated by Heathrow Airport’s departure board.

British Airways has taken swift action to mitigate the impact on passengers by arranging an alternative aircraft for the affected route. A BA spokesperson detailed the event, explaining that their aircraft was stationary when it became entangled with another airline’s jet during a tow from the stand. The airline’s engineering teams are currently assessing the damage.

A spokesperson from British Airways commented: “One of our aircraft, while stationary at Heathrow earlier today, was involved in a collision with another airline’s jet, which was being towed from a stand at the time. Our aircraft is being assessed by our engineering teams and we have provided an alternative aircraft to limit the impact on our customers.”

A representative for Heathrow Airport provided further details: “We are working alongside emergency services and our airline partners in response to an incident involving two aircraft on the ground earlier today. At present, no passenger injuries have been reported and we do not anticipate there to be any ongoing impact to airport operations.”

The airport’s emergency response included at least five fire engines, prepared to deal with potential fuel leaks or fires, while security officials secured the area.

Virgin Atlantic confirmed the launch of an investigation into the events leading up to the collision. The focus will likely be on whether proper procedures were followed during the pushback operation and the circumstances allowing the Virgin jet to come into contact with the British Airways aircraft’s horizontal stabilizer.

