Boeing Whistleblower Who Died Suspiciously Said This to His Friend Before His Death: ‘If Anything Happens to Me, It’s Not Suicide’ (VIDEO)

A former Boeing manager and whistleblower, John Barnett, had told a close friend days before his untimely death that if anything happened to him, it would not be suicide.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Barnett was found dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted wound inside his car in a hotel parking lot shortly after testifying against the aerospace company.

Barnett had accused Boeing of neglecting safety concerns and retaliating against him for his disclosures.

The 62-year-old, who had a 32-year tenure with the company until his retirement in 2017, died on March 9 during a break from depositions in a whistleblower retaliation lawsuit.

“Barnett’s death came during a break in depositions in a whistleblower retaliation suit, where he alleged under-pressure workers were deliberately fitting sub-standard parts to aircraft on the assembly line.” the Daily Mail reported.

Charleston police are investigating after Barnett was found in his truck “suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.”

According to the Daily Mail, Barnett was reportedly found with a ‘silver handgun’ in his hand and his finger on the trigger.

In the wake of his death, a suicide note was reportedly found near Barnett, raising questions and skepticism among his legal team.

His attorneys, Robert Turkewitz and Brian Knowles, have publicly questioned the conclusion that Barnett took his own life, urging the Charleston police for a thorough investigation.

They emphasized Barnett’s upbeat spirits before his scheduled deposition and expressed disbelief that he would commit suicide.

Adding to the mystery, police have conducted an extensive examination of Barnett’s vehicle, a process not typically associated with clear-cut suicides. According to reports, police have dusted his car for fingerprints.

Hotel staff members also recounted Barnett appearing completely normal on the evening preceding his death.

Now this…

In a shocking revelation to ABC News, a close family friend of John Barnett disclosed his haunting premonition before his untimely death.

Jennifer, whose mother has been lifelong friends with Barnett’s mother, shared that Barnett had expressed concerns about potentially ending up dead in a scenario falsely framed as suicide.

Jennifer recounted her conversations with Barnett, emphasizing his love for life and dismissing any possibility that he could have taken his own life.

“He wasn’t concerned about safety because I asked him, I said, aren’t you scared? And his voice and the way he would talk, ‘no, I ain’t scared,’ he said, but if anything happens to me, it’s not suicide. I know that he did not commit suicide. There’s no way. He loved life too much. He loved his family too much. He loved his brothers too much to put them through what they’re going through right now,” she said.

Barnett’s premonition has now become a chilling focal point for those demanding a thorough investigation into his death. His claim, perceived as a warning, has ignited speculation and concern over potential foul play.

WATCH: