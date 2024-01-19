Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 Catches Fire Mid-Air After Departing From Miami (VIDEO)

An Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 cargo plane caught fire in mid-air shortly after leaving Miami International Airport on Thursday.

Shortly after departing from Miami to San Juan, Puerto Rico, the Atlas Air experienced a fire on one of its engines, forcing it to return and execute an emergency landing at Miami International Airport.

NBC 6 News obtained the Mayday call to air traffic control.

In the voice recordings, the pilot told air traffic control,  “Mayday, mayday…We have an engine fire.

The pilot continued,  “Request access back to the airport. No, we’ll go ahead and land. We have five souls onboard.”

A resident in Miami was able to record the moment the engine malfunctioned.

WATCH:

Per Newsweek:

A video on social media shows flames apparently coming from a Boeing plane shortly after takeoff.

The brief clip, captured by someone on the ground, shows flames trailing an Atlas Air flight minutes after it took off from Miami International Airport on Thursday night. The aircraft was a Boeing 747-8, according to FlightAware.

A Miami airport spokesperson confirmed to Newsweek that the cargo flight had landed safely at Miami airport just after 11 p.m.

An Atlas Air spokesperson said the aircraft had experienced an engine malfunction. “The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to [Miami International Airport],” the company said in a statement to Reuters.

Earlier in January, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX door plug blew out in mid-air, which caused many to point to Boeing’s DEI policies as the root cause of Boeing’s recent mishaps.

READ:

Earlier in January, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX door plug blew out in mid-air, which caused many to point to Boeing's DEI policies as the root cause of Boeing's recent mishaps.

