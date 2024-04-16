FL Surgeon General Dr. Ladapo Calls Fauci POLITICAL ANIMAL | Beyond the Headines

As many of us already know, Fauci has mostly served in his role as a self-serving Politician, more concerned with covering his tracks and of those around him. Recently, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Ladapo identified exactly that – but what brought us to this point?
Maria Zeee discusses all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!
