‘SORRY, NOT SORRY’ — Biden Gives Middle Finger to CHRISTIANS After MOCKING Jesus on Easter | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: White House Responds to Christian and GOP Backlash Over ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’ Proclamation — Does Not Apologize

ARTICLE 2: “I Didn’t Do That” – Old Joe Denies he Declared Easter Sunday as Transgender Day of Visibility

ARTICLE 3: SICK! Joe Biden Repeatedly Sniffs Baby at White House Easter Egg Roll (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 4: Niagara Falls Declares State of Emergency to Prepare for Total Solar Eclipse

ARTICLE 5: WATCH AND SHARE: Devastating Documentary ‘Climate: The Movie’ Obliterates Climate Scam, Shadowbanned By YouTube

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.