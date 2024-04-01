SICK! Joe Biden Repeatedly Sniffs Baby at White House Easter Egg Roll (VIDEO)

He can’t help himself.

Joe Biden on Monday participated in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn after he insulted millions of Christians and declared Easter Sunday ‘Transgender Visibility Day.’

40,000 people are expected to attend the 144th Easter Egg Roll. According to reports, there are 64,000 eggs on the South Lawn.

Dr. Jill and the Easter bunnies escorted Biden out to the White House balcony.

“By the way, say hello to oyster bunnies!” Biden shouted from the balcony.

WATCH:

BIDEN: "By the way, say hello to oyster bunnies!" pic.twitter.com/PMLeRLz8yK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 1, 2024

Biden just couldn’t help himself around all of the children. He had to sniff a baby.

This time Biden repeatedly sniffed a baby. The baby was visibly uncomfortable but that didn’t stop Biden.

WATCH:

Biden leans in for the sniff pic.twitter.com/kAGmXLVpHV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 1, 2024

A different angle of the baby sniffing shows how uncomfortable the baby was: